We’ve Got Character To Bounce Back Next Season – Sunderland Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Sunderland defender Alim Ozturk has admitted it is painful to lose in the League One playoff final against Charlton Athletic through an injury time winner, but wants the Black Cats to use the character they have to bounce back.



Jack Ross’ men fell agonisingly short of securing promotion back to the Championship after conceding a stoppage time winner against Charlton in the playoff final on Sunday.













The Black Cats took an early lead at Wembley courtesy of an own goal from Naby Sarr, but the Addicks restored parity in the 35th minute, before Patrick Bauer sealed their win in the dying embers of the game.



And following their disappointing defeat against Lee Bowyer’s men in the League One playoff final, Ozturk has admitted it was indeed painful to succumb to a late winner during such a hugely-significant game.





However, the defender also urged his team-mates to take the defeat on the chin and be ready to go again next season, as they possess the character to bounce back as a unit.







“I think the first 10-15 minutes, we started well”, Ozturk told the club’s official website.



“We had little periods after that, it was like we were a little bit searching and I think we finished well in the second half, but yes, if you concede so late in the game during injury time, it is painful.





“If you see the type of players [we have], [there are] a lot of good characters in there, so we need to take this now, it’s really painful at the moment, but keep going next season.”



Sunderland’s narrow defeat in the playoff final was their second at Wembley this season, after the EFL Trophy mishap against Portsmouth back in March.

