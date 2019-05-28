XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

28/05/2019 - 17:03 BST

AC Milan Prepared To Offload Arsenal Target In Bid To Balance Books

 




AC Milan are prepared to cash in on Arsenal target Gianluigi Donnarumma this summer, as they aim to balance the books in accordance with UEFA's financial fair play regulations.

The Rossoneri missed out on securing a berth in the Champions League by a single point, after finishing behind rivals Inter in the recently concluded Serie A campaign.  

 



Now AC Milan are looking to cut costs and ship out a number of high earners and players who can command substantial fees.

Donnarumma, who takes home €6m per season and whom AC Milan value at €60m, could be sold, according to Italian daily Tuttosport.
 


Arsenal recently tested the water over Donnarumma as they hunt for a new goalkeeper, but it is unclear if the Gunners will be able to meet AC Milan's asking price.



The Premier League side are looking at working with a reduced budget if they do not win the Europa League on Wednesday.

But Arsenal will receive a substantial financial boost if they secure Champions League qualification for next season by beating Chelsea.
 


Donnarumma has a contract with AC Milan that runs until the summer of 2021.

The Rossoneri will also not take up the purchase option in Tiemoue Bakayoko's loan from Chelsea.   
 