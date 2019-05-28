XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

28/05/2019 - 21:23 BST

Ajax Tipped As Certain To Put In Official Bid For Tottenham Hotspur Target

 




Ajax are certain to lodge an official offer for Tottenham Hotspur target Steven Bergwijn soon, it has been claimed.

Bergwijn is on the books at PSV Eindhoven and looks set to quit the Philips Stadion this summer, for the right price.  


 



He has been linked with several Premier League teams, including most recently Tottenham, but it is interest from Ajax which has stirred up emotions in Eindhoven.

PSV have vowed not to sell Bergwijn to their domestic rivals, but a bid is still set to arrive.
 


According to Dutch daily De Telegraaf's Voetbalpodcast, Ajax will soon present an official bid to sign Bergwijn.



Ajax, it is claimed, have been looking to complete a sale first, with Hakim Ziyech and David Neres prime candidates to move on from Amsterdam.

But they do intend to put in an offer for Bergwijn, showing how serious their interest in signing him is.
 


Once Ajax make an official bid, all eyes will be on how PSV react.

 