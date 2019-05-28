Ajax Tipped As Certain To Put In Official Bid For Tottenham Hotspur Target

Follow @insidefutbol





Ajax are certain to lodge an official offer for Tottenham Hotspur target Steven Bergwijn soon, it has been claimed.



Bergwijn is on the books at PSV Eindhoven and looks set to quit the Philips Stadion this summer, for the right price.













He has been linked with several Premier League teams, including most recently Tottenham, but it is interest from Ajax which has stirred up emotions in Eindhoven.



PSV have vowed not to sell Bergwijn to their domestic rivals, but a bid is still set to arrive.





According to Dutch daily De Telegraaf's Voetbalpodcast, Ajax will soon present an official bid to sign Bergwijn.







Ajax, it is claimed, have been looking to complete a sale first, with Hakim Ziyech and David Neres prime candidates to move on from Amsterdam.



But they do intend to put in an offer for Bergwijn, showing how serious their interest in signing him is.





Once Ajax make an official bid, all eyes will be on how PSV react.



