06 October 2018

28/05/2019 - 11:32 BST

Arsenal Join Tottenham and West Ham In Mix For Portuguese Midfielder

 




Arsenal have joined Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham in the mix to sign Andre Gomes from Barcelona.

Gomes has had a successful loan stint at Everton and Barcelona are ready to cash in on him this summer following his time in the Premier League.  

 



Everton are keen to sign him on a permanent deal, but they are facing stiff competition from several clubs who have been impressed by his performances in the English top flight.

London pair Tottenham and West Ham have been strongly linked with wanting to land Gomes.
 


And according to Catalan radio station RAC1, the Portuguese midfielder is also the subject of interest from Arsenal, who are in the market for midfielders in the ongoing transfer window.



With Aaron Ramsey leaving and Denis Suarez set to return to Barcelona, Unai Emery wants to land a box-to-box midfielder in the summer and the club have been scouring the market for solutions.

And it has been claimed Gomes has emerged as a viable target for the Gunners this summer.
 


The midfielder has already proven himself in English football and would not take the time to settle down as another player could if he was to arrive from another league.   
 