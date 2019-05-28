Arsenal Linked Kostas Manolas Unsure On Future

Follow @insidefutbol





Arsenal defensive target Kostas Manolas has cast doubt over his future at Roma this summer.



The Greek defender has been a key player for Roma over the last few seasons and has consistently been linked with a move away from the Stadio Olimpico.











Roma have continued to hold on to the defender but there are claims that this could be the summer when Manolas decides to leave the Giallorossi.



Juventus and Napoli have been keeping tabs on the centre-back and Arsenal have been linked with wanting to take him to the Premier League.





And Manolas himself has set the cat amongst the pigeons regarding his future by conceding that he does not know whether he will be at Roma next season.







The defender was quoted as saying by Italian outlet Calciomercato.com: “I don’t know if I’ll stay here.”



The centre-back has a €36m release clause in his contract and Roma are unlikely to entertain offers below that figure.





It remains to be seen whether any of his suitors decided to trigger the buy-out clause this summer.

