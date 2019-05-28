Arsenal To Discuss Two Players With Barcelona After Europa League Final

Follow @insidefutbol





Arsenal are set to hold talks with Barcelona over Samuel Umiti and Denis Suarez after Wednesday's Europa League final against Chelsea, it has been claimed.



After missing out on a top four finish in the Premier League this season, Unai Emery is desperate to reinforce his squad in the summer transfer window.









The Gunners are looking to make signings in defence, while they also need a midfielder to replace Aaron Ramsey.



Emery is a firm fan of Umtiti and, according to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport, Arsenal will touch base with Barcelona over the centre-back after the Europa League final.





They are also set to discuss the future of Suarez, who moved to north London on a season-long loan in January.







Suarez has failed to make an impact since joining from Barcelona, but the midfielder wants to remain with the Gunners.



Whether Arsenal qualify for the Champions League by winning the Europa League is set to have a big impact on their finances.

