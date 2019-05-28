Aston Villa Holding Key Transfer Strategy Meeting

Follow @insidefutbol





Aston Villa are holding a transfer planning meeting this evening as they plot their summer approach, according to Sky Sports News.



Villa are a Premier League club again following their Championship playoff final victory over Derby County on Monday.













Premier League cash flowing into the coffers has strengthened the club's position and they do not want to waste any time as they plot their top flight return.



Boss Dean Smith, CEO Christian Purslow and sporting director Jesus Garcia Pitarch are meeting this evening to plot their transfer strategy.





Aston Villa's decision-makers are to draw up a shortlist of targets and discuss which loan targets to go after.







The club also want to avoid the issues which have troubled other playoff winners in being behind the ball in terms of transfer planning.



The early closure of the Premier League transfer window is another factor which will force Aston Villa to act quickly.





It remains to be seen how much money Aston Villa make available to spend on fresh faces as they aim to avoid relegation worries back in the top flight.



