Barcelona Look At Alternatives To Manchester United Target Matthijs de Ligt

Barcelona have started looking at alternatives to Manchester United target Matthijs de Ligt, it has been claimed.



De Ligt seemed nailed on to join Barcelona this summer, but the Catalan giants are growing less confident of snapping him up with each passing day.









They had an agreement in place to sign him with Ajax and his representatives a month ago, but the scenario has changed completely over the last few weeks.



Mino Raiola’s hefty demands in terms of agent fees and the arrival of financially massive offers on De Ligt’s table over the last couple of weeks has forced Barcelona into scrambling in the market.





And according to Catalan radio station RAC1, Barcelona are now looking at alternatives and are not confident of signing De Ligt anymore.







Manchester United are said to have tabled a contract in excess of €14m and even Bayern Munich have put in a financially better offer than Barcelona.



Barcelona do not want to pay more than they feel is necessary for De Ligt and are unwilling to break their wage structure for one player.





The 19-year-old centre-back insisted recently that a decision has not been made over his future.

