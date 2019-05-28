Blackburn Could Look To Europe Given Southampton’s Striker Asking Price

Follow @insidefutbol





Blackburn Rovers could look towards the European market for a striker after the £5m price tag slapped by Southampton on striker Sam Gallagher, according to the Lancashire Post.



Gallagher, who spent a season on loan at Ewood Park during the 2016/17 campaign, is firmly on Blackburn's summer radar.











Tony Mowbray made an attempt to sign him on a permanent basis last summer and failed with an approach to take him on loan during the January transfer window this year.



Despite not allowing Gallagher to move elsewhere, Saints dished out less than 100 minutes of playing time in all competitions at senior level for the striker over the course of the recently concluded season.





As such, they are open to offloading him in the summer, if they receive a fee in the region of £5m for the services of the striker.







However, it is claimed that Blackburn could look to the European market as a result of the asking price.



Rovers are keen on adding more depth to their attacking department in a bid to ease the workload on Danny Graham, who turns 34 later this year.





With Gallagher having played so little football this season, Blackburn may view the asking price as too high and turn elsewhere.



Gallagher has a contract at St Mary’s Stadium that runs until the summer of 2021.



Blackburn finished the Championship season at 15th place after securing 60 points from their 46 games.

