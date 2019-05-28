XRegister
28/05/2019 - 13:18 BST

Claim From Italy: Southampton Pushing To Land Mali International

 




Southampton are closing in on the signature of 20-year-old Standard Liege winger Moussa Djenepo, it has been claimed.

Ralph Hasenhuttl managed to keep Southampton in the Premier League last season after taking charge of the club in the middle of the campaign.  
 



The Austrian wants to add more creativity and goals to his squad ahead of the start of the next season and wants to bring in attacker during the summer transfer window.

And it has been claimed that Southampton could be closing in on their first transfer signing of the summer from Belgium.
 


According to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, the Saints are close to reaching an agreement with Standard Liege for the signature of winger Djenepo.



The two clubs are in advanced negotiations for the transfer and they are expected to strike an agreement for a fee of around €22m.

The young Mali winger scored eleven goals, including three in the Europa League, and provided six assists in all competitions for the Belgian outfit.
 


Djenepo has also earned eight international caps for the African nation of Mali.   
 