Defender With No Future At Parent Club As Celtic Loan Stint Ends

Celtic loan star Jeremy Toljan has no future at Borussia Dortmund, but will not be short of interest from other Bundesliga clubs, it has been claimed.



Toljan, who was deemed surplus to requirements under Lucien Favre last summer, sealed a loan switch to Celtic during the winter transfer window.









The 24-year-old made 15 appearances in all competitions after arriving at Parkhead and helped the Bhoys secure an eighth consecutive league title, before securing the treble treble last weekend.



And following his temporary stint in Glasgow with Celtic, Toljan has now returned to Dortmund with the intention of nailing down a berth in the first team.





However, according to German daily WAZ, Toljan does not have a future at Signal Iduna Park, with Dortmund having been clear he does not feature in their plans.







It is claimed the Bundesliga giants are unwilling to dish out opportunities to players like Toljan, who were out on loan, as they aim to push for the Bundesliga title next season.



As such, the defender could be forced to be on the move this summer, in a bid to try and resurrect his career elsewhere.





It is claimed that several Bundesliga clubs have identified Toljan as a potential target during the summer transfer window, as he moves closer to the exit door at Dortmund.



Despite being involved with Celtic during the second half of the recently concluded season, it remains to be seen whether the Bhoys make a move for Toljan this summer.



Toljan has a contract with Dortmund that runs until the summer of 2022.

