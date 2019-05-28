Everton and Tottenham’s Malcom Hopes Could Suffer Blow

Follow @insidefutbol





Barcelona sacking coach Ernesto Valverde could end Everton and Tottenham Hotspur's chances of signing Brazilian winger Malcom.



Valverde has won back-to-back league titles at Barcelona, but the Catalan giants’ failure in the Champions League and their defeat in the Spanish Cup final at the end of the season have put his future in doubt.













There are suggestions that the Spaniard could be shown the door soon and the club are believed to be contemplating over their next course of action.



Malcom, who joined Barcelona last summer, has been a bit part player at Barcelona and has been linked with a move away from the club this summer.





Everton and Tottenham have been repeatedly linked with him and it was claimed recently that he is likely to be Premier League bound, but according to Catalan radio station RAC1, the winger could well stay if Valverde is shown the door.







It has been claimed Malcom would be offered an opportunity to prove himself under a new coach.



With Valverde teetering on the edge, the Brazilian winger’s future at Barcelona is linked to the coach’s fate.





Belgium coach Roberto Martinez has been tipped as a potential replacement for Valverde.

