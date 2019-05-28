Grab It – Tottenham Star Tells Team-mates Liverpool Final Is Lifetime Opportunity

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur star Toby Alderweireld has acknowledged it might be his last chance to win the Champions League and has urged his team-mates to seize the "lifetime opportunity."



Mauricio Pochettino's men take on Liverpool in the Champions League final at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid on Saturday.







After coming from behind to beat Ajax in the semi-final, Spurs have been tasked with beating their Premier League rivals, who finished 26 ahead of them in the 2018/19 standings.



One of the regulars for Tottenham this season, Alderweireld, has called the final in Madrid a once in a lifetime opportunity and believes his team have the mentality to handle the pressure of a cup final.





"The only thing I remember [from the 2014 final] is [Sergio] Ramos scoring. I was 25: I had that arrogance and thought there'd be another final, and another, but this is something very special", Alderweireld was quoted as saying by UEFA.com.



"Now I feel that I'm 30 years old and it's a lifetime opportunity. We have to grab it.



"We have a very mature group, lot of players who have played in World Cup semi-finals, so they know what it is to play in big games. "

