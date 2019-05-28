XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

28/05/2019 - 11:36 BST

I’m Not Thinking About What Liverpool Can Do – Tottenham Star

 




Tottenham Hotspur defender Jan Vertonghen has admitted he is not thinking too much about what Liverpool can do against Spurs during the Champions League final this weekend.

Mauricio Pochettino’s men take the field for one last time before the end of their season on Saturday, when they face Premier League rivals Liverpool during the Champions League final in Madrid.  

 



Spurs, just like their opponents Liverpool, booked their berth in the final following a dramatic win during the second leg of the semi-finals earlier this month.

The north Londoners overturned a two-goal deficit during the second leg to ensure their safe passage on away goals rule at the expense of Ajax in Amsterdam.
 


And although Liverpool also produced one of the greatest comebacks in the history of the competition against Barcelona during their second leg, Vertonghen has admitted he is not thinking too much about what the Reds can do to teams.



The Belgian insisted that Spurs know Liverpool quite well from the Premier League and stressed they are confident and well prepared to take on the challenge in Madrid.

“We know Liverpool very well. Maybe that makes it a little bit different, but we look at ourselves and we feel confident, strong”, Vertonghen was quoted as saying by UEFA.com.
 


“I'm not looking too much at them.

"I've never felt so fresh mentally so I'm looking forward to it.”

Vertonghen also added he has prepared well for the final and reiterated he cannot wait to go out there and contest the game against Liverpool this weekend.

“I've recovered from what happened against Ajax, played a game and did well and we've had two or three weeks to prepare. I'm ready and I can't wait for Saturday”, he added.

Spurs could be boosted by the return of Harry Kane for the final against Liverpool at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium on Saturday.   
 