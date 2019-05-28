I’m Not Thinking About What Liverpool Can Do – Tottenham Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur defender Jan Vertonghen has admitted he is not thinking too much about what Liverpool can do against Spurs during the Champions League final this weekend.



Mauricio Pochettino’s men take the field for one last time before the end of their season on Saturday, when they face Premier League rivals Liverpool during the Champions League final in Madrid.











Spurs, just like their opponents Liverpool, booked their berth in the final following a dramatic win during the second leg of the semi-finals earlier this month.



The north Londoners overturned a two-goal deficit during the second leg to ensure their safe passage on away goals rule at the expense of Ajax in Amsterdam.





And although Liverpool also produced one of the greatest comebacks in the history of the competition against Barcelona during their second leg, Vertonghen has admitted he is not thinking too much about what the Reds can do to teams.







The Belgian insisted that Spurs know Liverpool quite well from the Premier League and stressed they are confident and well prepared to take on the challenge in Madrid.



“We know Liverpool very well. Maybe that makes it a little bit different, but we look at ourselves and we feel confident, strong”, Vertonghen was quoted as saying by UEFA.com.





“I'm not looking too much at them.



"I've never felt so fresh mentally so I'm looking forward to it.”



Vertonghen also added he has prepared well for the final and reiterated he cannot wait to go out there and contest the game against Liverpool this weekend.



“I've recovered from what happened against Ajax, played a game and did well and we've had two or three weeks to prepare. I'm ready and I can't wait for Saturday”, he added.



Spurs could be boosted by the return of Harry Kane for the final against Liverpool at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium on Saturday.

