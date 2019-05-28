I’ve Told Neil Lennon He’s Been Brilliant For Celtic – Bhoys Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Celtic midfielder Jonny Hayes has revealed that he has told Neil Lennon that he has been "brilliant" for the Bhoys since he took over.



Lennon, who took over at Parkhead after the departure of Brendan Rodgers, on an interim basis in February, successfully delivered the treble treble with a win over Hearts in the Scottish Cup final on Saturday.











And in the wake of his success at Hampden Park, Lennon was offered the permanent job at Parkhead, despite talk of Celtic looking for other candidates.



Although some section of the fans were not sceptical on Lennon landing the full-time job, Hayes firmly believes the Celtic manager has been great since walking through the door in February.





The 31-year-old revealed that he told Lennon about the positive impact he has had on the team, since taking over from Rodgers.







Hayes also stressed that Lennon’s enthusiasm has been infectious for the side and reiterated he has been a great appointment from a personal point of view, as well as for the team.



“I’ve just said to him – and, from a selfish point of view, he’s been great for me – that he’s been brilliant for the team”, Hayes was quoted as saying by the Evening Times.





“His enthusiasm is infectious and it’s great to have him around the place.



“We’ve spoken about this in the dressing room but he probably doesn’t get the credit he deserves.



“We’ve played something like 180 games in the last three seasons and you don’t get to take your foot off the gas so there is a bit of fatigue in our dressing room.”



Hayes made 21 appearances in all competitions for Celtic during the recently concluded season.

