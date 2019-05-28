Jurgen Klopp Confident Over Roberto Firmino

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is confident that Robert Firmino will be part of the squad for the Reds' Champions League final against Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday.



The Reds are preparing for their second successive Champions League final and will be hoping to bury last year’s disappointment by winning the trophy this time around.











Liverpool have returned to England following a warm-weather camp in Spain and there are a few injury issues for Klopp to sort out before Saturday’s big game in Madrid.



Naby Keita has been completely ruled out of the proceedings and there are doubts whether he will be fit for Guinea’s Africa Cup of Nations campaign this summer as well.





Firmino missed Liverpool’s last three league games as well as the second leg of their semi-final against Barcelona due to a muscle injury.







Klopp confirmed that the Brazilian has been training again and is likely to feature at the Wanda Metropolitano on Saturday.



The Liverpool manager said in a press conference: “No chance for Naby. He is really progressing well and we will see how it works out for him in Africa Cup of Nations.





“Bobby trained then we took him out then he will be in training again tomorrow.



"All what we saw looked good.



“He will be fine, I'm sure.”



Liverpool suffered a 3-1 defeat at the hands of Real Madrid in the Champions League final last season.

