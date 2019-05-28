XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

28/05/2019 - 21:55 BST

League Meetings Count For Nothing Against Spurs – Liverpool Attacker

 




Liverpool striker Mohamed Salah has predicted a difficult Champions League final, revealing his belief that Premier League superiority will not matter in Saturday's fixture.  

The Reds take on Premier League rivals Tottenham Hotspur in an all-English Champions League final at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid on Saturday. 
 



Jurgen Klopp's side beat Barcelona on a 4-3 aggregate scoreline to book their place in the final. Spurs, on the other hand, banked on their superior away-goal tally to get the better of Ajax in the semi-final.  

In the Premier League, Liverpool beat Tottenham on both occasions this season, registering 2-1 wins home and away.  
 


Salah, however, has insisted their Premier League head-to-head record will count for nothing in the final, as it is a completely different game. 



"It will be a difficult game, we know each other because we faced each other in the Premier League, where we had the upper hand", Salah told Sky Italia.

"But this does not mean anything, it will be a game in itself.
 


"We are focused and we want to win."

Salah has scored four goals in eleven games in the Champions League for Liverpool this season.

 