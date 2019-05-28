XRegister
06 October 2018

28/05/2019 - 12:08 BST

Leeds United Confirm Marcelo Bielsa Contract Option Activated

 




Leeds United have confirmed that head coach Marcelo Bielsa is staying at the club.

The Argentine held an option in his contract for Leeds to keep him for another year and has been locked in talks with the Yorkshire giants.  


 



The talks have proven to be fruitful and Leeds have now extended the option in Bielsa's deal to keep him at Elland Road for a further season.

Bielsa will now look to plot another promotion push from the Championship after falling at the playoffs this season.
 


It remains unclear how much backing Bielsa will have in the transfer market.



Leeds supremo Andrea Radrizzani has admitted it could be a difficult summer in terms of transfers and the Whites remain a loss-making club.

But Bielsa has been reassured and is on the same page as Leeds heading into the summer months.
 


The Argentine is expected to take a break in his homeland before returning refreshed to lead Leeds' pre-season campaign.

 