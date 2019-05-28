Leeds United Star Misses Out On International Call-up

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United captain Liam Cooper has missed out on a call-up to the Scotland squad for their European Championship qualifiers against Cyprus and Belgium next month.



Steve Clarke, who replaced Alex McLeish as Scotland manager last week, has named his first 27-man squad ahead of the crucial European qualifiers.











And Cooper has missed out on his maiden call-up to the national team, despite being a mainstay at Elland Road during Leeds’ march to the promotion playoffs this term.



The defender has been overlooked by Clarke and as such, his wait for a Scotland debut continues.





In addition to Cooper missing out, no Rangers players have also made the cut for Clarke’s first ever Scotland squad.







However, there are several additions from Kilmarnock, who finished third in the Scottish Premiership under the guidance of Clarke this season.



All of Stuart Findlay, Greg Taylor and Eamonn Brophy have been called up to the squad, while Celtic’s Kieran Tierney misses out due to injury.





Despite an impressive season at Pittodrie, Aberdeen’s Lewis Ferguson has also missed out on a call-up to the national team.



Scotland will host Cyprus at Hampden Park on 8th June, before facing Belgium away from home three days later.

