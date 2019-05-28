XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

28/05/2019 - 12:52 BST

Leeds United Star Misses Out On International Call-up

 




Leeds United captain Liam Cooper has missed out on a call-up to the Scotland squad for their European Championship qualifiers against Cyprus and Belgium next month.

Steve Clarke, who replaced Alex McLeish as Scotland manager last week, has named his first 27-man squad ahead of the crucial European qualifiers.  

 



And Cooper has missed out on his maiden call-up to the national team, despite being a mainstay at Elland Road during Leeds’ march to the promotion playoffs this term.

The defender has been overlooked by Clarke and as such, his wait for a Scotland debut continues. 
 


In addition to Cooper missing out, no Rangers players have also made the cut for Clarke’s first ever Scotland squad.



However, there are several additions from Kilmarnock, who finished third in the Scottish Premiership under the guidance of Clarke this season.

All of Stuart Findlay, Greg Taylor and Eamonn Brophy have been called up to the squad, while Celtic’s Kieran Tierney misses out due to injury.
 


Despite an impressive season at Pittodrie, Aberdeen’s Lewis Ferguson has also missed out on a call-up to the national team.

Scotland will host Cyprus at Hampden Park on 8th June, before facing Belgium away from home three days later.   
 