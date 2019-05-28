Leeds United Supremo Targeting Unfinished Business

Follow @insidefutbol





Andrea Radrizzani is keen to see Leeds United complete their unfinished business of earning promotion to the Premier League next season following Marcelo Bielsa’s decision to stay for at least one more season.



Bielsa has finally agreed to continue at Leeds following extensive talks between the club and the Argentine following the end of the season.











Leeds finished third in the Championship, but failed to earn promotion as they were beaten by Derby County in the playoff semi-finals.



Radrizzani believes it was a good season despite the near miss, but insisted that the players and the staff made the club proud on and off the pitch.





The Leeds owner is delighted to see Bielsa agree to continue and believes under the Argentine the club will mount another serious promotion campaign next season.







He said on the club’s official website: “As the dust settles on the campaign that has passed, I can reflect and say it was a good season and I’d like to thank all fans, staff and all friends related to Leeds United for their continued support.



“We were close and next season we will work harder to achieve our goal.





“The players have made me proud every week and the staff at Thorp Arch and Elland Road have gone above and beyond day after day to ensure we are a well-run football club at the heart of the community.



“A special mention also for the Academy and for their achievements over the past two years, the quality of the homegrown talent we have seen this year is outstanding.



“Finally, the support from our fans has been the best in the country once again.



“So, let’s have another go. I am delighted that Marcelo has agreed to stay for another year – we have unfinished business.



“Enjoy your summer and next year once again we all need to give more – the players, the staff and all of the fans because our goal is close.”



Radrizzani has already predicted a difficult summer for the club and it remains to be seen how much backing Bielsa will receive in the transfer market.

