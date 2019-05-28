XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

28/05/2019 - 16:40 BST

Leicester and West Ham Target Fernando Llorente Comments On Future Plans

 




Leicester City and West Ham linked striker Fernando Llorente is playing his cards close to his chest on his future, but admits that returning to Spain is something he wants to happen at some point.

Tottenham Hotspur have yet to offer a new contract to Llorente that would keep the striker in north London beyond the summer transfer window.  

 



As such, the Spaniard has piqued the interest of several clubs, who are eyeing securing a free transfer for his services this summer.

Athletic Bilbao have been considered as a potential destination for Llorente, while there is also interest from the Premier League in the form of Leicester and West Ham.
 


And amid speculation over his future, Llorente has opted to remain coy on his next move.



The 34-year-old admitted that he would love to secure a return to Spain, but also refused to rule out any other switch by insisting he will assess all his options, before making a decision.

“The truth is that I played many years in Spain and I was very happy, and it is clear that I would love [to return someday]”, Llorente was quoted as saying by Spanish daily Mundo Deportivo.
 

 

“But we will see the options that come to me and from there I will try to decide what is best for me and my family."


Llorente has netted eight goals and registered five assists in all competitions for Spurs this term.

He made the switch to north London from Swansea City during the summer of 2017.   
 