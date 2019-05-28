Leicester and West Ham Target Fernando Llorente Comments On Future Plans

Follow @insidefutbol





Leicester City and West Ham linked striker Fernando Llorente is playing his cards close to his chest on his future, but admits that returning to Spain is something he wants to happen at some point.



Tottenham Hotspur have yet to offer a new contract to Llorente that would keep the striker in north London beyond the summer transfer window.











As such, the Spaniard has piqued the interest of several clubs, who are eyeing securing a free transfer for his services this summer.



Athletic Bilbao have been considered as a potential destination for Llorente, while there is also interest from the Premier League in the form of Leicester and West Ham.





And amid speculation over his future, Llorente has opted to remain coy on his next move.







The 34-year-old admitted that he would love to secure a return to Spain, but also refused to rule out any other switch by insisting he will assess all his options, before making a decision.



“The truth is that I played many years in Spain and I was very happy, and it is clear that I would love [to return someday]”, Llorente was quoted as saying by Spanish daily Mundo Deportivo.



“But we will see the options that come to me and from there I will try to decide what is best for me and my family."



Llorente has netted eight goals and registered five assists in all competitions for Spurs this term.



He made the switch to north London from Swansea City during the summer of 2017.

