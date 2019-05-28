XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

28/05/2019 - 16:26 BST

Manchester United and Tottenham Continuing Talks To Land Giovani Lo Celso

 




Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur are both in discussions aimed at signing Giovani Lo Celso from Real Betis. 

The Argentinian enjoyed a splendid season on loan at Betis from Paris Saint-Germain, which prompted the Seville outfit to trigger his €25m-purchase option and make the switch permanent. 
 



The 23-year-old central midfielder's versatility has drawn attention from many top sides, including Premier League duo Manchester United and Tottenham. 

According to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport, Spurs see Lo Celso as Christian Eriksen's potential replacement, while the Red Devils, too, are keen on adding quality to the middle of the pitch. 
 


Betis value the Argentina international highly and are not likely to settle for a fee less than €50m – double the sum they have paid for him. And with two Premier League heavyweights set to battle it out, they could get the fee they are asking for.  



Both Tottenham and Manchester United are continuing with discussions to sign Lo Celso this summer.

PSG will be due 20 per cent of any fee Lo Celso is sold for.
 


The midfielder made 32 appearances for Betis in the 2018/19 La Liga campaign, registering nine goals and four assists.

Lo Celso has a €100m release clause in his contract.
 