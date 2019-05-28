XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

28/05/2019 - 21:03 BST

Manchester United Tell Inter Cash Only For Romelu Lukaku

 




Manchester United will only accept cash from Inter for striker Romelu Lukaku, rejecting the Nerazzurri's proposal to include Ivan Perisic in the deal.

Inter are keen to land Lukaku and have been in talks with Manchester United to make the deal happen.  


 



The Serie A giants are prepared to pay €30m plus Perisic, who they value at €40m, to sign the Belgium striker.

But, according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, Manchester United have been clear with Inter in demanding just cash, to the tune of €70m, to sell Lukaku.
 


It is unclear whether Inter will be prepared to reach Manchester United's cash level for Lukaku.



Incoming Inter coach Antonio Conte is keen to be able to call upon Lukaku for the upcoming campaign.

The Italian club are prepared to hand Lukaku a five-year contract on a yearly salary of €7.5m.
 


He currently takes home €9m per year at Old Trafford, but only has another three years on his contract.

 