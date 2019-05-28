Manchester United Tell Inter Cash Only For Romelu Lukaku

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester United will only accept cash from Inter for striker Romelu Lukaku, rejecting the Nerazzurri's proposal to include Ivan Perisic in the deal.



Inter are keen to land Lukaku and have been in talks with Manchester United to make the deal happen.













The Serie A giants are prepared to pay €30m plus Perisic, who they value at €40m, to sign the Belgium striker.



But, according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, Manchester United have been clear with Inter in demanding just cash, to the tune of €70m, to sell Lukaku.





It is unclear whether Inter will be prepared to reach Manchester United's cash level for Lukaku.







Incoming Inter coach Antonio Conte is keen to be able to call upon Lukaku for the upcoming campaign.



The Italian club are prepared to hand Lukaku a five-year contract on a yearly salary of €7.5m.





He currently takes home €9m per year at Old Trafford, but only has another three years on his contract.



