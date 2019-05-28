Marcelo Bielsa On Board With Leeds United’s Loan Market Plan

Follow @insidefutbol





Marcelo Bielsa is aware of Leeds United’s financial limitations and is prepared to explore the loan market to improve his squad in the summer.



Bielsa has agreed to stay at Leeds for the 2019/20 season following extensive talks between the club and him over their plan for the future.











The Leeds head coach believes he has improved the squad considerably to that he inherited last summer and also has confidence in the academy providing quality players for the first team next season as well.



The Argentine remains keen to invest in the squad in the summer but is aware of the club’s financial limitations.





According to BBC Radio Leeds, the club and Bielsa will be looking at the loan market more thoroughly to make additions to the squad in the ongoing transfer window.







Leeds are not in a position to spend big money in terms of transfer fees and wages, unlike some other promotion gunning Championship clubs.



The negotiations between Bielsa and Leeds also involved improving training facilities.





The Whites will install a 1km running track at the club's training ground.



Training cameras will be remote controlled and the dressing room will be modelled on that at Elland Road.

