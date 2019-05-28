XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

28/05/2019 - 12:43 BST

Marcelo Bielsa On Board With Leeds United’s Loan Market Plan

 




Marcelo Bielsa is aware of Leeds United’s financial limitations and is prepared to explore the loan market to improve his squad in the summer.

Bielsa has agreed to stay at Leeds for the 2019/20 season following extensive talks between the club and him over their plan for the future.  

 



The Leeds head coach believes he has improved the squad considerably to that he inherited last summer and also has confidence in the academy providing quality players for the first team next season as well.

The Argentine remains keen to invest in the squad in the summer but is aware of the club’s financial limitations.
 


According to BBC Radio Leeds, the club and Bielsa will be looking at the loan market more thoroughly to make additions to the squad in the ongoing transfer window.



Leeds are not in a position to spend big money in terms of transfer fees and wages, unlike some other promotion gunning Championship clubs.

The negotiations between Bielsa and Leeds also involved improving training facilities.
 


The Whites will install a 1km running track at the club's training ground.

Training cameras will be remote controlled and the dressing room will be modelled on that at Elland Road.  
 