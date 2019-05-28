XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

28/05/2019 - 16:34 BST

Marcelo Bielsa Set Against Losing Key Leeds United Star

 




Marcelo Bielsa is unlikely to agree to sell Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips this summer, it has been claimed.

Phillips was one of the protagonists of Bielsa’s side during the last Championship season and almost played every game in the league, including the playoffs.  

 



The Leeds boss used him in a deep midfield role and the Whites academy graduate also often filled in as a centre-back when the squad were hit with injuries.

With Leeds failing to earn promotion, there are suggestions Phillips could leave and newly promoted Norwich City have been linked with an interest in the midfielder.
 


But according to the Yorkshire Evening Post, he is one of the players the Leeds boss is dead set on holding onto for next season.



He has been the lynchpin of the Leeds midfield last season and the Argentine is unlikely to agree to sell him in the summer.

However, if a big money offer lands on their table for Phillips, Leeds could find it hard to turn down.
 


Whites chief Andrea Radrizzani has already admitted a difficult summer lies ahead after the club failed to win promotion to the Premier League.   
 