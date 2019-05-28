Marcelo Bielsa Set Against Losing Key Leeds United Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Marcelo Bielsa is unlikely to agree to sell Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips this summer, it has been claimed.



Phillips was one of the protagonists of Bielsa’s side during the last Championship season and almost played every game in the league, including the playoffs.











The Leeds boss used him in a deep midfield role and the Whites academy graduate also often filled in as a centre-back when the squad were hit with injuries.



With Leeds failing to earn promotion, there are suggestions Phillips could leave and newly promoted Norwich City have been linked with an interest in the midfielder.





But according to the Yorkshire Evening Post, he is one of the players the Leeds boss is dead set on holding onto for next season.







He has been the lynchpin of the Leeds midfield last season and the Argentine is unlikely to agree to sell him in the summer.



However, if a big money offer lands on their table for Phillips, Leeds could find it hard to turn down.





Whites chief Andrea Radrizzani has already admitted a difficult summer lies ahead after the club failed to win promotion to the Premier League.

