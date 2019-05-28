XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

28/05/2019 - 14:18 BST

Marcelo Bielsa Wants Loan Star Back At Leeds United

 




Marcelo Bielsa wants Leeds United loan star Jack Harrison to continue at Elland Road next season.

Manchester City allowed Harrison to join Leeds on loan last year and the winger was a regular part of Bielsa’s squad at Elland Road.  
 



He made 37 appearances in the Championship, scoring four goals and providing three assists for his team-mates during his stint at Leeds.

Harrison is set to return to Manchester City in the summer, and the champions may loan him out again during the transfer window.
 


And according to the Yorkshire Evening Post, Leeds are keen to re-sign the player, likely on another loan deal.



Bielsa has been left impressed by the 22-year-old winger’s performances despite his modest numbers and wants him in his squad next season.

The Argentine is on board with Leeds’ plans to exploit the loan market this summer due to limited transfer funds.
 


It remains to be seen whether Leeds can convince Manchester City to send Harrison to Elland Road again this summer.   
 