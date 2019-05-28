Matthijs de Ligt To Manchester United Chance Not High – Ruud Gullit

Follow @insidefutbol





Netherlands legend Ruud Gullit does not believe there is a big chance that Matthijs de Ligt will join Manchester United this summer.



Barcelona have long been considered the favourites to land the 19-year-old Ajax captain this summer, but they have not closed out the deal yet and are assessing alternative targets.









Better offers have landed on the defender’s table, with Manchester United believed to be ready to pay the Dutchman a big salary.



Barcelona do not want to overpay and break their wage structure for De Ligt and there is growing pessimism over the club signing the young centre-back this summer.





Dutch legend Gullit is hopeful that De Ligt joins the club he has his heart set on and does not move to an outfit because of financial or other considerations.







The former Chelsea boss also played down thoughts that De Ligt could join Manchester United due to the fact the Red Devils are not involved in the Champions League.



“I am curious to see where De Ligt eventually goes”, the Netherlands legend wrote in his column for Dutch daily De Telegraaf.





“For him, I really hope that he can eventually sign for the club that he prefers.



“And not where he is forced to because of financial impossibilities or by a UEFA ban on a club or that his agent chooses a top club where his heart is not there.



“We can hear the name of Manchester United in the last few days.



“But I don’t think the chance is too high as United won’t play in the Champions League next season.”



De Ligt has so far not given any indication of where he will be playing his club football next term.

