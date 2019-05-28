XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

28/05/2019 - 21:47 BST

Mauricio Pochettino’s Success Does Not Surprise Me – Former Spain Star

 




Former Spain international Joan Capdevila has revealed he is not surprised by the progress made by his former team-mate Mauricio Pochettino at Tottenham Hotspur.

Pochettino, who took over at Tottenham in 2014 after switching from Southampton, has been lauded for his work at the north London club.

 



Despite not landing a trophy yet, the north Londoners have come on leaps and bounds as a unit under the guidance of Pochettino.

Tottenham will now contest their first ever Champions League final against Premier League rivals Liverpool on Saturday, as they aim to lift silverware under Pochettino for the first time.
 


And ahead of their colossal showdown with the Reds, Capdevila has admitted he is not surprised by the progress made by Pochettino as a manager.



The former Espanyol defender, who played alongside Pochettino in Spain, feels the Argentine is very demanding as a coach and stressed he is happy for his former team-mate, who is enjoying his stint with Spurs.

“As a coach I can say that he is very demanding, that he lives for and for football, he has very clear ideas and I am not surprised at his success”, Capdevila was quoted as saying by Spanish daily Mundo Deportivo.
 


“He was clear on where he wanted to go, at Tottenham he has found a working group where he is very comfortable. and I'm happy for him.”

Tottenham finished fourth in the Premier League this season, despite not making any signings to strengthen their squad last summer.

Pochettino has interest from Juventus, who want him to replace Massimiliano Allegri in Turin, and it remains to be seen if the Argentine will continue at Tottenham.
 