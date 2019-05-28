Maurizio Sarri’s Agent Booked In For Chelsea Talks, Juventus Confirmation Possible Soon

Follow @insidefutbol





Maurizio Sarri’s agent will be in London this week to hold talks with Chelsea over his client’s future and the Italian manager could be confirmed as the new Juventus coach at the start of next week.



Sarri is preparing his Chelsea side for their Europa League final against Arsenal in Baku on Wednesday night, but his future at the club has been under the microscope.











Chelsea are expected to take a call on the Italian’s future after the final and there are claims he could leave the club by the end of the week, regardless of the result of the final.



According to Turin-based daily Tuttosport, his agent will fly to England later this week and meet the Chelsea hierarchy on Thursday to sort out his client's future.





Chelsea are believed to be prepared to let Sarri leave if a club decide to pay the €5.5m they want as compensation.







It has been claimed that if negotiations go as planned, Sarri could be relieved of his responsibilities at Chelsea by the end of the week.



Juventus have identified him as the top target to replace Massimiliano Allegri and have been in talks with Sarri's camp.





It is claimed that the former Napoli boss could be announced as the new Juventus coach next week.

