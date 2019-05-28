More Than Three Clubs Interested – Udinese VP On Tottenham and Napoli Linked Winger

Follow @insidefutbol





Udinese vice-president Stefano Campoccia has insisted that there are more than three clubs keen on Rodrigo De Paul, who has been linked with Tottenham Hotspur, Inter, Napoli and AC Milan.



The Argentine winger has impressed at Udinese and could be on the move this summer, with the southern Italian club having slapped a €35m asking price on his head.













Napoli are claimed to be putting the finishing touches to an offer, while Tottenham and Inter are mooted to have submitted enquiries.



But Udinese vice-president Campoccia has played up the level of interest in De Paul.





Campoccia told Italian radio station Radio Kiss Kiss Napoli: "An extraordinary season has just ended for De Paul, which goes beyond where the team finished.







"However, there are not only three clubs interested in the player.



"But for the moment it is only a matter of talking, nothing is done and as soon as there are developments the club will reveal them", he added.





De Paul scored nine goals and provided eight assists in 36 Serie A appearances for Udinese this season.



He struck four times in Udinese's opening five games of the season, while he also scored the decisive goal in a 1-0 win over Roma in November.



De Paul, who provided all three assists in a 3-2 win over SPAL in Udinese's penultimate Serie A fixture, could only help his side finish in a lowly 12th this season.



