06 October 2018

26 August 2018

28/05/2019 - 16:19 BST

Napoli Ready To Press Bid Trigger On Offer For Tottenham Target

 




Napoli have been in touch with Udinese as they move towards putting in an official bid for Rodrigo De Paul, who is also the subject of interest from Tottenham Hotspur.

De Paul has caught the eye of several teams, owing to his consistent performances in Serie A for Udinese during the recently concluded season.  

 



The 25-year-old has popped up on the radar of several clubs, including Tottenham from the Premier League, ahead of the upcoming campaign.

In addition to interest from abroad, De Paul has also emerged as a target for Napoli and Inter, with the latter already lodging an enquiry for the player.
 


And according to Italian radio station Radio Kiss Kiss, Napoli have held talks with Udinese and are now moving towards making a bid.



It is claimed that Napoli are poised to offer €25m to Udinese in their bid to try and tempt their Italian counterparts to cash in on the winger.

Napoli sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli has already held discussions with his opposite number from Udinese, Daniele Prade.
 


However, the proposed offer from Napoli falls below the estimated value set by Udinese for De Paul and it remains to be seen whether the teams can agree on a deal.

De Paul is valued in the region of €35m by Udinese and has a contract that runs until the summer of 2023.

Napoli's official bid is estimated as being likely to arrive within seven days and it remains to be seen if Tottenham will respond by making their own move.   
 