X
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

28/05/2019 - 14:09 BST

New West Brom Boss Set To Decide On Celtic Loan Star Oliver Burke

 




The new West Bromwich Albion boss is set to assess Celtic loan star Oliver Burke over the course of pre-season before taking a concrete decision about his future, according to Express & Star.  

Burke spent the second half of the 2018/19 campaign on loan at Scottish champions Celtic. 

 



Under Brendan Rodgers, who signed the player in January, Burke produced a string of impressive performances, netting four goals in his first seven league games. 

After Rodgers' departure, he fell out of favour at the club, with new manager Neil Lennon reducing him to a sporadic role.  
 


Previously, the player had expressed his desire to return to Celtic, but Lennon's reluctance to hand Burke a more prominent role could hinder the feasibility of the move. 



He failed to establish himself as a regular under three different managers at the Baggies, but it has been claimed that the new manager will cast his eye over Burke during pre-season and decide the best course of action for both parties

Since joining from RB Leipzig in a £15m deal three years ago, Burke has made only 21 appearances for West Brom, scoring just one goal. 
 


It remains to be seen if Celtic might choose to make a fresh move for Burke over the course of the summer.
 