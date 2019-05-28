XRegister
X
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

28/05/2019 - 14:04 BST

Newcastle Takeover Unlikely Before Rafael Benitez's Contract Expires

 




The takeover of Newcastle United is unlikely to be completed before the end of Rafael Benitez’s contract at the end of next month.

Benitez has been in talks with Mike Ashley over extending his stay at the club since the end of the Premier League season but an agreement has not been found yet.  

 



Amidst the talks over a new deal between the two parties, news has emerged that Newcastle are on the verge of an ownership change with Ashley set to sell the club to Sheikh Khaled bin Zayed.

The Bin Zayed Group have announced that they have agreed a deal to sign the club from Ashely ahead of the start of next season.
 


Benitez has sought assurances over the ownership before agreeing a new deal, but according to beIN Sports, the takeover is unlikely to be completed before the end of next month, when his contract expires.



The onus remains on Ashley to work out a deal with Benitez and sign him up on a new contract at Newcastle.

The Sheikh is claimed to respect Benitez, but the priority is taking control of Newcastle and not deciding on the club's manager.
 


The Bin Zayed Group see no reason to part ways with Benitez, but are fully aware of the fact he may have moved on before they officially take over.   
 