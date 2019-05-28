Newcastle United Explore Deal For 25-Year-Old Custodian

Follow @insidefutbol





Newcastle United have made contact with Benfica to propose a deal for shot-stopper Odysseas Vlachodimos during the summer transfer window.



Vlachodimos, who joined Benfica from Greek giants Panathinaikos last summer, has played an integral role in the club’s march to the league title in Portugal this term.











The 25-year-old played a part in every single league game and went on to make 50 appearances in all competitions for the Portuguese champions during the recently concluded season.



And according to Portuguese daily O Jogo, Newcastle have now joined the race to sign Vlachodimos, who has also attracted interest from Roma, this summer.





It is claimed the Magpies are keen on landing Vlachodimos on a permanent basis, but could also be open to a loan with a purchase option.







Despite the interest from Newcastle and Roma, it is also claimed that Benfica are not prepared to cash in on Vlachodimos, unless interested clubs are willing to meet a €15m asking price.



It remains to be seen if either will offer such a sum to sign Vlachodimos during the summer transfer window.





Benfica have locked down Vlachodimos to a contract that runs until the summer of 2023 at the Estadio da Luz.

