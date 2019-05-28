Photo: I’m Truly Sorry – Sunderland Star Apologises For Missing Promotion

Follow @insidefutbol





Sunderland loan star Jimmy Dunne has apologised to the team's supporters for failing to achieve promotion from League One, while expressing gratitude for being involved with the Black Cats.



Dunne spent the second half of the 2018/19 campaign in League One, on loan from Premier League club Burnley.











After missing out on automatic qualification, fifth placed Sunderland took part in the playoffs, hoping to snatch the final Championship spot.



They beat Portsmouth in the semi-final but endured a heartbreaking 2-1 defeat to Charlton Athletic in the final, losing to Patrick Bauer's injury-time winner.



Would like to thank @SunderlandAFC for having me and letting me experience how valuable it is to be part of such a wonderful club with fantastic support, I’m truly sorry we didn’t achieve promotion but when this club goes up it will be more than ready. Good luck 🤞🏼👍🏼 pic.twitter.com/2X8jJhieVx — Jimmy Dunne (@jimmydunne70) May 28, 2019



After 61 games and nothing to show for it, the campaign has ended in disappointment. But Dunne, who is set to return to Burnley at the end of the month, has assured the fans that the Black Cats will come back stronger than ever.







After watching his first match from the bench, the Irishman went on to make 11 appearances in the next 11 League One matches for Jack Ross' side.

