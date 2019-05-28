Rangers Facing Competition From Two Championship Clubs For Target

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers are facing competition from two English Championship clubs for the signature of free agent Stewart Downing, according to Sky Sports News.



Downing is on the move this summer following the expiry of his contract at Middlesbrough and is not short of admirers.













Steven Gerrard is keen to reunite with his former Liverpool team-mate at Anfield, but Rangers have competition in the hunt for his signature.



Blackburn Rovers and Sheffield Wednesday are interested in landing Downing.





It remains to be seen if Rangers can fight off the Championship pair to convince Downing to continue his career north of the border.







The 34-year-old made 40 appearances across all competitions for Middlesbrough this season, scoring twice.



Downing ends his time at the Riverside just one appearance shy of 400 for Boro.





The midfielder has never played his football outside England however and it is unclear if he will be tempted by the idea of an Ibrox switch.



