This Is Reason Tottenham Linked Donny van de Beek Won’t Move – Former Ajax Star

Former Ajax star Hedwiges Maduro believes Tottenham Hotspur linked Donny van de Beek will stay at the Johan Cruyff ArenA for one more season because of next summer’s European Championship.



Ajax want to reward Van de Beek with an improved contract for the role he played in them winning the Dutch Eredivisie and reaching the Champions League semi-finals.











But Van de Beek has done nothing to suggest he is confirmed to stay at Ajax next season and the midfielder has not ruled out the possibility of joining another club this summer.



However, Maduro feels Van de Beek, who has been linked with Tottenham as a replacement for Christian Eriksen, will stay at Ajax as he will have an eye on featuring for the Netherlands in the European Championship next year.





He believes the Dutchman could run the risk of missing out on playing in the summer extravaganza if he joins a big club in the coming months and does not play regular football.







“I think Van de Beek will stay another year”, the former Dutch star told Ajax Showtime.



“Also because of the European Championship.





“If he chooses to join an absolutely top club and he doesn’t play, then he won’t be in the European Championship.”



In addition to Tottenham, Real Madrid are reportedly eyeing him as an alternative target to Paul Pogba.

