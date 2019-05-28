XRegister
28/05/2019 - 17:06 BST

Tottenham Hotspur Join Race For Liverpool Linked Eredivisie Star

 




Tottenham Hotspur are considering a summer swoop for Manchester United and Liverpool linked winger Steven Bergwijn.

Bergwijn’s future at PSV Eindhoven has dominated the headlines in the Netherlands over the last few weeks.  

 



Manchester United and Liverpool have long been keeping tabs on him, but it emerged recently that Ajax are interested in snaring him from PSV this summer as well.

PSV were annoyed by Ajax’s interest and made it clear that under no circumstances would they allow one of their best players to move to their league rivals.
 


But Bergwijn’s future continues to attract the rumour mill and, according to Dutch magazine Voetbal International, Tottenham are now in the mix for the player as well.



Spurs supremo Daniel Levy wants to back Mauricio Pochettino this summer after spending no money over the last two transfer windows.

The Dutch winger has emerged as a possible target as Tottenham continue to track young talents across the world.
 


However, any concrete move is unlikely to happen before Tottenham’s Champions League final against Liverpool this Saturday.   
 