Video: Leeds United Indicate Decision Reached Over Marcelo Bielsa

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United have indicated that a decison has been made over Marcelo Bielsa staying as head coach.



The Whites have been engaged in talks with the Argentine since the end of the season, with Leeds missing out on promotion to the Premier League.













Fans have been hoping for Bielsa to stay and build on the side's third place finish in the Championship and the indications are he will do so.



Leeds have posted to social media indicating that a decision has now been reached.





The Yorkshire giants also wrote: "Vamos Leeds Carajo!".







Whites chairman Andrea Radrizzani has warned of a difficult summer to come in the transfer market following the club's failure to win promotion.



As such, it remains to be seen how much money Radrizzani will be able to make available to strengthen the squad.





Leeds could also come under pressure to sell players, with winger Jack Clarke the subject of interest from Tottenham Hotspur.



