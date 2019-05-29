Arsenal Star Tells Team-mates To Prepare For Evening of Battle in Baku

Follow @insidefutbol





Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka has insisted that the Gunners will need to be prepared to fight until the last second of the Europa League final tonight.



Chelsea have already qualified for next season’s Champions League but Arsenal’s only way back to the top table of European football is to win the trophy in Baku’s Olympic Stadium.









Arsenal's stars are aware of the pressure on them to deliver on the big night and facing London rivals Chelsea has only added to the occasion of the Europa League final.



Xhaka feels the two teams are of the same level in terms of quality and believes the result will depend on which team manage to make the fewest number of mistakes on the big stage.





The midfielder believes Arsenal must learn from the experience of the teams in this season’s European competition and must prepare to fight until the last minute of the final to get the desired result.







“Both teams, in my opinion, are at the same level”, Xhaka told Swiss daily Blick.



“We are two tactically strong teams with excellent individual players.





“At this level, it will be crucial which team manage to make no mistakes and has the greater will to win the game.”



He added: “If you look at the semi-finals of the Champions League and the Europa League, you’d have seen that one needs to be ready to struggle to earn the victory until the last second of the night.”



Arsenal have not won a European trophy since landing the Cup Winners’ Cup in 1994.

