Bayern Munich Supremo Comments On Leroy Sane Swoop

Bayern Munich president Uli Hoeness has indicated that signing Leroy Sane from Manchester City will be a financially difficult deal to pull off.



The 23-year-old winger has emerged as Bayern Munich’s top target this summer and the club have publicly stated their interest in signing the former Schalke man.











Manchester City are yet to receive a bid from the German champions and the club are working towards convincing the player to sign a new contract.



The Premier League champions are due to hold talks with the player, who has two years left on his current deal to run.





Manchester City are expected to demand a big fee if Sane is to move to Bayern Munich this summer.







And Hoeness conceded that the whole financial package required to sign the winger will be a tough deal to put together.



He told German magazine Sport Bild: “The whole package is difficult.”





Sane is also expected to demand wages in excess of €10m per year, which makes the deal a financially cumbersome option for the German champions.



But Bayern Munich are still keen on signing him and want to take him to Bavaria.

