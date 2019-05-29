Bin Zayed Group Issues Newcastle United Takeover Update

Follow @insidefutbol





The Bin Zayed Group's managing director Midhat Kidwai has provided an update on the takeover of Newcastle United, claiming that terms have been agreed between both parties and the resulting document has been forwarded to the Premier League.



Sheikh Khaled bin Zayed has claimed he has agreed to take the ownership of Newcastle from Mike Ashley this summer.









It had been claimed that the Bin Zayed Group had not submitted a formal offer, while proof of funds, which is required before any official negotiation, was still to be declared.



Now Kidwai's latest statement has painted a clearer picture, claiming that terms have been agreed and Premier League has already started processing the £350m takeover.





Kidwai's statement read: "Terms have been agreed between us and Mike Ashley; these terms have been reflected in a document, signed by both parties, which has been forwarded to the Premier League.







"The so-called fit-and-proper Premier League process is a standard procedure which will take time, and we are doing all we can to assist the Premier League during this process.



"We feel the need to clarify this point in order for the fans and the general public to understand the timelines."



The Magpies manager Rafael Benitez is yet to sign an extension, and it remains to be seen how negotiations over a new deal between the club and the Spaniard progress with the takeover talk in the background.





The former Real Madrid boss has little over a month to run on his current contract, which expires on 30th June.

