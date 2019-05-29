XRegister
06 October 2018

29/05/2019 - 11:49 BST

Bundesliga Side Identify Arsenal Star As Dream Summer Signing

 




Schalke are interested in taking Arsenal full-back Sead Kolasinac back to the club this summer, it has been claimed.

Arsenal signed the Bosnian left-back from Schalke on a free transfer in 2017, but he has not been a certainty in their starting eleven this season.  
 



Unai Emery has used him as a left-midfielder as well and he could feature in a similar role in the Europa League final against Chelsea tonight.

But there is speculation over his future at Arsenal and he has been linked with a return to Germany this summer.
 


According to German daily Bild, Schalke are keen on re-signing Kolasinac from Arsenal during the ongoing transfer window.



He made 123 appearances for the German outfit and it has been claimed that Kolasinac is one of the dream signings for Schalke this summer.

He still has a contract until 2022 with Arsenal and there is no clarity on whether the Gunners are prepared to let him go.
 


Arsenal are waiting to discover their summer transfer budget based on whether they win the Europa League tonight.   
 