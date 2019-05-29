Bundesliga Side Optimistic On Liverpool Star, Feel Factors In Their Favour

Follow @insidefutbol





Werder Bremen are optimistic about their chances of landing Liverpool midfielder Marko Grujic.



The midfielder has just signed off on a successful loan spell in the Bundesliga at Hertha Berlin, who have been keen to keep hold of him.











The odds are against Hertha Berlin, but Werder Bremen are working hard to snap up Grujic on loan and, according to German outlet Mein Werder, are confident they have a good chance.



Talks have taken place for the 23-year-old Serbian star and Werder Bremen want the loan period to run for two years.





While the Bundesliga club are confident they have a chance to sign Grujic, a decision could be left as late as August by Liverpool.







However, Werder Bremen feel they have factors in their favour.



Coach Florian Kohfeldt has the same agent as Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp, meaning the connection is already established.





And it is claimed Klopp is aware that Werder Bremen's playing style would suit Grujic.



The midfielder is likely to have only a limited opportunity to play first team football at Liverpool next season due to the big competition for places.

