Claim Made About Mystery Man Spotted With Leeds United Director of Football

The mystery man spotted going into Elland Road with Leeds United director of football Victor Orta is not someone signing for the club, it has been claimed.



The rumour mill amongst Leeds fans went into overdrive on Wednesday when someone, who was assumed to be a player, was spotted and snapped going into Elland Road with Orta and another man.











It was quickly suggested the person in question was Barcelona B forward Rafa Mujica, who has been linked with joining Leeds when his deal at the Camp Nou expires this summer.



But that theory quickly died when Mujica took to social media from Gran Canaria, ending any chance of him being the mystery man.





Further possibilities have been put forward by Whites fans but, according to the Yorkshire Evening Post, the man photographed is not a signing.







It remains unclear who the person snapped with Orta is, but Leeds fans can now stand down from transfer alert.



The Whites are expected to do significant business in the summer transfer window, especially using the loan market.





But with players across the world still soaking up the sun on their post-season holidays, Leeds fans may have to wait a little longer for their first confirmed arrival.

