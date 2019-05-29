Don’t Want Spurs To Win, Liverpool Deserve Champions League – Former Arsenal Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Arsenal defender Lauren has admitted he does not want Tottenham Hotspur to win the Champions League and feels Liverpool deserve the trophy this season.



Spurs and Liverpool will go head-to-head for the third time this season on Saturday, when they contest an all Premier League final in the Champions League at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium.









Both teams will be aiming to clinch the trophy and get one over their rivals to cap off the season in emphatic fashion, by lifting silverware on Saturday in Madrid.



And ahead of the colossal European showdown, Lauren has admitted he does not want Tottenham to win the Champions League at any cost this season.





The former Arsenal star also feels Liverpool have progressed substantially and believes they deserve to win the trophy, after missing out against Real Madrid last year.







“What I like about Liverpool is that they have been progressing every single year”, Lauren told American Gambler.com.



“Last year they improved on the season before, and they’ve improved again on last year, and I think they should win this year’s Champions League.





“I hope they win the Champions League! I don’t want Tottenham to win and the fact that Liverpool managed to qualify against Barcelona was just unbelievable.”



Lauren also added that Liverpool were fantastic during their second leg comeback over Barcelona in the semi-finals and reiterated he hopes the Reds will win the trophy on Saturday.



“They were the better team against Barcelona and they proved that without [Mohamed] Salah, [Sadio] Mane, [Roberto] Firmino”, he continued.



“This team has been absolutely brilliant for the last few years and I want to see them win the Champions League because they’ve been absolutely amazing.



“They press high up, they keep the tempo, because sometimes teams have the idea to play a pressing game and passing the ball but suddenly they stop for 10-15 minutes and then go again, but this Liverpool team look like they can play the same way for long periods of the game.



“They are super and I hope they win the Champions League.”



Liverpool will be without the services of Naby Keita, who has failed to recover from an injury he picked up during the first leg against Barcelona earlier this month, against Tottenham.

