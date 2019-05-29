XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

29/05/2019 - 12:44 BST

Doubt Cast Over Leeds United’s Swoop For Spanish Forward

 




Leeds United are unlikely to sign Barcelona B forward Rafa Mujica this summer, it has been claimed.

Mujica is out of contract at Barcelona at the end of next month and is set to leave Barcelona during the upcoming transfer window.  
 



The 20-year-old was claimed earlier this month to have agreed to move to Leeds, having sealed a deal to link up with Marcelo Bielsa's men.

Leeds were reported to have moved to sign Mujica despite not at the time knowing what division they would be playing in.
 


But now it has been claimed the Spaniard will not sign as, according to the Yorkshire Evening Post, Mujica is unlikely to move to Leeds during the summer transfer window.



Leeds are expected to make additions over the summer transfer window, but now there is doubt over whether Mujica will indeed arrive.

The Whites are unlikely to have a big transfer kitty at their disposal and are more likely to sign players on loan.
 


Bielsa is said to be on board with Leeds’ recruitment plans and has been in talks with director of football Victor Orta.   
 