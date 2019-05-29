XRegister
X
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

29/05/2019 - 22:48 BST

Dream Elland Road Return For Former Leeds United Star Ruled Out

 




Leeds United are unlikely to be able to provide their fans with a dream homecoming for James Milner this summer.

Milner, who started his career at Leeds, has regularly been linked with a return to Elland Road.  


 



It had been claimed in some quarters that Leeds could move for Milner if they won promotion to the Premier League this season.

But the Whites missed out on the chance to go up through the playoffs and Milner is preparing for the Champions League final on Saturday with Liverpool.
 


And, according to the Yorkshire Evening Post, there will be no dream return to Elland Road for Milner this summer.



Leeds, whose chairman Andrea Radrizzani has indicated will be cash-strapped this summer, are expected to dip heavily into the loan market.

Milner, now 33 years old, made a total of 50 appearances in a Leeds shirt.
 


He has emerged as a favourite of Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp during his time at Anfield.

 