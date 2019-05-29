Feel My Return Home Drawing Closer – Leeds United Star On Seeing Out Career In Homeland

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United defender Pontus Jansson admits that he can feel his homecoming to Swedish club Malmo drawing closer with each passing year.



Jansson, a former Malmo player and die-hard club fan, has made no secret of his desire to see out his career at the Swedish club.













He regularly follows Malmo's fortunes and attends games whenever possible, and admits that his love for the club is only becoming stronger.



The centre-back, who is now 28 years old, believes that he has a few more years outside Swedish football to give, but he is feeling his homecoming drawing closer; Jansson came through the youth ranks at Malmo and played for the club until 2014.





Back in Sweden currently, he told Aftonbladet, when asked about a Malmo return: "It's fun to be at home.







"The homecoming is approaching, although it is a few years before that hopefully.



"I feel every summer that I am home that it comes closer.





"My love for Malmo has almost grown over the years.



"I left as a player, but I come back as a supporter. The love grows stronger every year."



After 12 games of this season's Swedish top flight, Malmo currently top the standings with a six-point lead over second placed IFK Goteborg.



Faces familiar to Leeds are at Malmo, with the club's coach ex-Whites boss Uwe Rosler, while former Leeds striker Marcus Antonsson is on the books.



