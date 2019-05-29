Final Against Arsenal Will Be Tense Affair – Chelsea Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Chelsea winger Pedro has predicted an open yet tense Europa League final this evening, while revealing the Blues are extra motivated to win the trophy.



The Blues take on crosstown rivals Arsenal in Europa League final in Baku tonight.











Having already secured Champions League football for next season, Chelsea fully focused on winning their first European trophy under Maurizio Sarri without the same pressure which is on Arsenal's shoulders.



Keeping the two teams' styles of play in mind, Pedro has predicted an open contest in Baku, revealing his belief that the final will be "very easy on the eye" for the fans to watch.





"We’ve had a great Europa League campaign and the final against Arsenal is going to be very good to watch and very open", Pedro was quoted as saying by his club's official site.







"They are an opponent that we know likes to play football, they defend from the front like we do, so I think it will be a final that is very easy on the eye."



The winger has also claimed it will be a game of great rivalry, revealing his side are even more motivated to win the game due to their history with the north Londoners.





He added: "When you play a team from the same city, it makes it a derby on top of being a European final, which gives us even more motivation because there such high stakes in one match.



"It will be a very tense game with a great rivalry but we will just try to play the very best we can to win the title."



The former Barcelona man has featured in all but one game for the Blues in the Europa League this season, pitching in with four goals, and will be eyeing continuing his form in the final tonight.

